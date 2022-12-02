Desjardins Weighs in on Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

SJR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.