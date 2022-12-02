Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $578.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $566.72.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.86 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.97 and its 200-day moving average is $499.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
