Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.08 and its 200 day moving average is $410.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

