DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.26 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DHT by 148.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 890.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 353,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 418,800 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

