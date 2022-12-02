Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.07 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 5,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,025,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
