Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.