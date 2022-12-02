Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.

Duluth Price Performance

DLTH opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duluth by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

