DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 6th

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th.

DURECT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

DURECT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

