DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 6th

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
