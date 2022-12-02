Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Critical Survey

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynatronics and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 830.02%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NovoCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynatronics and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.18 -$3.99 million ($0.32) -1.34 NovoCure $535.03 million 15.99 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -105.89

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -11.30% -33.81% -13.68% NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06%

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

