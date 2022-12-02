easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 260 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

easyJet Stock Down 0.9 %

easyJet stock opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.64) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

