Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELEEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

