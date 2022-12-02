Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

About Elme Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

