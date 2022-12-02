Embark Technology (EMBK) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Embark Technology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 256 1675 2877 58 2.56

Embark Technology presently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5,131.69%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.58 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.86

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embark Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s competitors have a beta of -5.57, meaning that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Summary

Embark Technology beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

