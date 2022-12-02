Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 7,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 82.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.