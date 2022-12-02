Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.45 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.05.

Shares of ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.