Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.