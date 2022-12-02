Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $63.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enviva has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

