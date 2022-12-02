Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

