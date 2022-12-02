Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 57.91.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.08. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 123.40.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.