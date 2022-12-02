Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,834 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 149.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

