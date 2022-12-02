Exco Technologies Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$8.22 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.86 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

