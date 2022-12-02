Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,385 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXPE opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

