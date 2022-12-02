Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Extreme Networks Price Performance
Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.