Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

