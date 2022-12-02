Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $545,596.36 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $38.03 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.