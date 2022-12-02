Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 935 ($11.19) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,485.00.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

