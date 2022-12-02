Financial Analysis: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Patrick Industries 6.87% 42.22% 12.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.32 $224.91 million $14.38 3.99

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Zenix Auto International and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 1 1 4 0 2.50

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

