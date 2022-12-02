Financial Analysis: WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) vs. TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TuSimple has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TuSimple and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 79.95 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.11 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.21 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.22

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TuSimple and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 4 5 0 2.08 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 952.83%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

WidePoint beats TuSimple on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

