Financial Survey: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.44 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -14.58

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42%

Volatility and Risk

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

CF Acquisition Corp. VI presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 121.43%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Alithya Group beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.