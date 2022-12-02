Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.