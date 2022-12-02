Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

