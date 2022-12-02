Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

