Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at KeyCorp

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Five Below Trading Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

