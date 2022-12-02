Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

FIVE opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 10.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $5,939,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

