FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

