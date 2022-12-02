Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.06

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 42311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
