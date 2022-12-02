Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.06

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 42311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Flex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Flex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,122 shares of company stock worth $4,966,853 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

