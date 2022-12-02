Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 23,448 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,075,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 209,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSTR opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

