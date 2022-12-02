Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 38,035 BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.72% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000.
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $25.60.
