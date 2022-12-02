Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000.

ROAM stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

