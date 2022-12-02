Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.08 Million in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SMDV stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

