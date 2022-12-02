Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.09 Million in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of SVXY stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

