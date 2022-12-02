Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $79.06 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

