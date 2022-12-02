Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.46% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 229,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

UGL stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

