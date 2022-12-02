Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.22% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

