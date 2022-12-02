Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,845 Shares of AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.68% of AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AAA opened at $24.29 on Friday. AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

