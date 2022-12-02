Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.92 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.13%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

