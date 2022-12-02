Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$194.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada
In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.436 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.36%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
