Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YMM opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 54.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 876,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after purchasing an additional 366,952 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.