Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Future has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

