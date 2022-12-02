FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Lowered by William Blair

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vapotherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.22). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vapotherm’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $24.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Landry purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 303,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,397.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 635,000 shares of company stock worth $485,300. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 29.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

