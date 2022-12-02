FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Want Want China Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Want Want China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Want Want China Price Performance

Want Want China stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Want Want China has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.